Pete Davidson is catching some heat for mocking a former Navy SEAL turned congressional candidate who lost his eye in war.

During this week's "Saturday Night Live" episode, the newly single Davidson stopped by the "Weekend Update" desk to offer his "first impressions" on several "gross" candidates running for office in the midterm elections.

After cracking jokes about Florida Gov. Rick Scott and U.S. Rep. Peter King (New York), Davidson took aim at Republican Dan Crenshaw, whose picture appeared on the screen.

"You may be surprised to hear he’s a congressional candidate in Texas and not a hitman in a porno movie," the comedian said, fighting back laughter. "I’m sorry, I know he lost his eye in war, or whatever. Whatever.”

Crenshaw, who's vying to become the representative for Texas’ 2nd Congressional District, lost his right eye to an IED blast in Afghanistan during his third deployment in 2012. The Navy SEAL was deployed twice more overseas in 2014 and 2016 after regaining sight in his badly damaged left eye, according to his website.

The war veteran responded to Davidson's comments on Sunday.

"Good rule in life: I try hard not to offend; I try harder not to be offended," Crenshaw tweeted. "That being said, I hope @nbcsnl recognizes that vets don’t deserve to see their wounds used as punchlines for bad jokes."

Davidson also took a shot at New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to "look fair," before making fun of Republican congressional candidate Greg Pence, Vice President Mike Pence's older brother, and even himself.

The comments about Crenshaw, however, left a lasting impression on many social media users, who deemed his jokes "classless" and "disgusting."

King, who was dissed by Davidson during the segment, doesn't seem to care that he was personally "insulted." However, he does care about the remarks made about Crenshaw: "Disgrace for SNL comedian Pete Davidson to mock GOP Dan Crenshaw for wearing eye patch. As Navy Seal he lost eye in combat ... What are NBC’s standards for firing? PC to insult wounded vets?!?"

The National Republican Congressional Committee also hit back at Davidson in a scathing statement that referenced the comedian's broken engagement to Ariana Grande.

“Getting dumped by your pop star girlfriend is no excuse for lashing out at a decorated war hero who lost his eye serving our country," NRCC spokesman Jack Pandol said in a statement posted to Twitter. "Pete Davidson and NBC should immediately apologize to Dan, and to the millions of veterans and military families who tune in every weekend – because they’re not laughing."

Meghan McCain, daughter of the late war hero Sen. John McCain, said Davidson's controversial comments were "offensive to veterans, their families and all who serve."

A social media user named @TimRunsHisMouth described Crenshaw as a hero: "Totally cheap, disgusting and classless of SNL to have Pete Davidson mock Dan Crenshaw for wearing an eye patch ... then giggle that he was injured in the line of duty."

@MarkDucker109 even called for Davidson's termination and threatened to boycott until an apology is made: "I am done with NBC until action is taken. SNL and Davidson should be ashamed."

USA TODAY has reached out to Davidson's representative for comment.

