Snoop Dogg brings tour to Van Andel Arena this summer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The one and only D-O-double G Snoop Dogg is coming to Grand Rapids this summer.

The seven-time Platinum-selling artist and famous best friend Martha Stewart will make a tour stop at Van Andel Arena on July 25, 2023.

His tour lineup includes Wiz Khalifa, Ying Yang Twins, and other special guests.

After performing at Super Bowl LVI during the halftime show in 2022, he went on tour selling out arenas across the country.

Snoop Dogg is back on the road.

Tickets go on sale for the general public on Friday, June 16, 2023, at 10 a.m.

Van Andel Arena officials said these shows are known to sell out quickly, so if you want to attend, you're encouraged to snag tickets soon.

