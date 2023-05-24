Splash pad season has arrived in West Michigan, here's when they open

Many of the region's splash pads will be opening up for public use on Memorial Day.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — With the warmer weather finally here to stay, West Michigan's many splash pads are getting ready to open up for the summer.

With dozens of splash pads to choose from across all of West Michigan, it is safe to say you are probably only a short drive from one of the these attractions.

Some of the region's many splash pads are already open, while others are still getting ready to open for the summer.

Find a list of the splash pads in West Michigan and when they open below.

Allendale Splash Pads

Opening date: "Summer"

Hours: 10 a.m. until dusk

Locations: One

2x splash pads at Allendale Community Park (6676 Lake Michigan Drive, Allendale)

Coopersville Splash Pads

Opening date: Memorial Day

Hours: 10 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Locations: One

Pocket Park (320 Main St., Coopersville)

Georgetown Township Splash Pads

Opening date: Memorial Day Weekend

Hours: 10 a.m. until 8p.m.

Locations: Two

Rosewood Park (18th Avenue and Rosewood St., Jenison)

Maplewood Park (12th Ave, North of Baldwin St., Jenison)

Grand Haven Splash Pads

Opening date: "Summer"

Hours: Dawn until dusk

Locations: One

Grand Haven Splash Pad and Spray Park (101 N Harbor Drive, Grand Haven)

Grand Rapids Splash Pads

Opening date: June 9

Hours: Hours vary by date

Locations: 15

Aberdeen Park (2230 Eastern Ave. NE)

Alger Park (921 Alger St. SE)

Campau Park (50 Antoine St. SW)

Cherry Park (725 Cherry St. SE)

Fuller Park (300 Fuller Ave. NE)

Gerald R. Ford Academic Center (851 Madison Ave. SE)

Heartside Park (301 Ionia Ave. SW)

Highland Park (700 College Ave. NE)

Joe Taylor Park (1038 Bemis St. SE)

Lincoln Park (1120 Bridge St. NW)

Mary Waters Park (1042 Lafayette Ave. NE)

Mulick Park (1632 Sylvan Ave. SE)

Roosevelt Park (739 Van Raalte Dr. SW)

Wilcox Park (100 Youell Ave. SE)

Garfield Park (250 Burton St. SE)

Hastings Splash Pads

Opening date: June 9

Hours: Hours vary by date

Locations: One

Spray Plaza (100-150 N Church St., Hastings)

Hudsonville Splash Pads

Opening date: "Summer"

Hours: Dawn to dusk

Locations: One

Terra Square Splash Pad (3380 Chicago Drive, Hudsonville)

Kentwood Splash Pads

Opening date: May 23

Hours: Dawn to dusk

Locations: Two

Pinewood Park (1999 Wolfboro Dr)

Veterans Memorial Park (355 48th St SE)

Sparta Splash Pads

Opening date: Memorial Day

Hours: Dawn to dusk

Locations: One

William Rogers Village Park (152 N State St., Sparta)

Spring Lake Splash Pads

Opening date: Memorial Day

Hours: 7:30 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Locations: One

Tanglefoot Park (312 West Savidge, Spring Lake)

Wyoming Splash Pads

Opening date: June 1

Hours: 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Locations: Five

Lamar Park (2561 Porter)

Jackson Park (3235 Robin SW)

Oriole Park (1380 42nd St. SW)

Gezon Park South (5651 Gezon Ct.)

Southlawn Park (4125 Jefferson)

Zeeland Splash Pads

Opening date: May 20

Hours: Mon-Sat 9 a.m. until 9 p.m., Sun 12 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Locations: One

Zeeland Splash Pad (21 S Elm Street, Zeeland)

If you know of a splash pad in West Michigan that isn't on this list, send an email to sbohner@13ONYOURSIDE.com with subject line "Splash Pad."

