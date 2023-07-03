Overnight sailing trips return in Ludington

It's the first time in three years the Lake Michigan Carferry is offering these excursions.

LUDINGTON, Mich. — You now have the chance to enjoy sailing under the stars or enjoy beautiful summer sunsets on the lake with the return of the overnight trips on the S.S. Badger based in Ludington.

Trips will begin on July 6 and run through August 6. Organizers say nightly sails will only be available every Thursday through Sunday.

“We have seen a continued increase in traffic and demand for the additional crossing. Many passengers have expressed how much they missed being able to sail at night and we are ecstatic to service our passengers in this capacity again,” said Shelby Soberalski, Director of Marketing and Sales for Lake Michigan Carferry.

Passengers can expect to leave Ludington at 8:45 p.m. and travel to Manitowoc, Wisc. Bar and dining options will also be available on the trip.

To make a reservation you can call (800) 841-4243 or click here to see their upcoming schedule.

