'A Better Tomorrow': DC Comics unveils Superman's new motto

The evolution of the motto is said to reflect a more global storyline.

BURBANK, Calif. — "The world's first Super Hero" officially has a new motto.

Instead of Superman's "never-ending battle for truth, justice, and the American way," he will now be fighting for "a better tomorrow."

DC Comics Chief Creative Officer and Publisher Jim Lee announced the change to the beloved superhero's lingo during DC FanDome on Oct. 16.

The evolution of Superman's motto is a way to look toward the future and reflects a more global storyline, according to DC Comics.

“Superman’s new motto of ‘Truth, Justice and a Better Tomorrow’ will better reflect the global storylines that we are telling across DC and to honor the character’s incredible legacy of over 80 years of building a better world,” Lee said.

“Superman has long been a symbol of hope who inspires people from around the world, and it is that optimism and hope that powers him forward with this new mission statement," he added.