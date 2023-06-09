Need last-minute Taylor Swift concert tickets in Detroit? Don't fall for these scams

Michigan's Attorney General says scammers are taking advantage of 'Swifties' hoping to get a good deal on concert tickets. Some have lost as much as $2,500.

DETROIT — As soon as tickets went on sale for Taylor Swift's latest North American tour, all were gobbled up quickly. That left many having to turn to resellers.

Some 'Swifties' have lost as much as $2,500 hoping for tickets that never came, the Michigan Attorney General's Office said.

The Better Business Bureau has reportedly received almost 200 complaints nationally related to the Swift tour. The complaints range from refund struggles to outright scams.

It's risky to buy second-hand tickets online, and it's easy for scammers to fake screenshots of tickets that don't exist or have already been purchased.

The AG's office wants to make sure you don't end up with teardrops on your guitar paying for tickets that don't exist.

“Michigan residents who are defrauded by online ticket scammers should not just shake it off,” said Nessel. “We know these scams all too well. If you believe you were taken advantage of, filing a complaint with my office is better than revenge.”

The Attorney General is urging you to keep these tips in mind if you're going to buy any last-minute tickets online:

Know your vendor - Make sure you are buying from a reputable website, especially before providing any personal financial information. Anyone can set up a "spoof" website with a web address that is similar to the legitimate ticket seller's address. Aside from potential licensing and trademark violations, "spoof" websites may offer consumers overpriced or counterfeit tickets and expose the consumer to identity theft.

Do your research - If you are unfamiliar with a particular ticket vendor, you can call the Attorney General's Consumer Protection Team at 877-765-8388 and ask if we have any complaints on file regarding that seller. Remember, however, that the absence of filed complaints does not guarantee a seller's legitimacy; it simply means that we have not received any complaints concerning the vendor. As an additional resource, try researching the ticket seller on the Better Business Bureau's national website.

Use credit - If you purchase tickets online, especially via an online auction site, it is recommended that you complete your transaction using a credit card. Purchasing tickets with a credit card often provides you with protections that you would not otherwise have if you purchased the tickets using cash, check, or apps like Venmo and Cash App. Added protections with credit include the ability to dispute a charge if an event is canceled, or if you receive counterfeit tickets that a venue refuses to honor. Try to choose sellers with long histories of satisfied customers, and make sure the online bid amount is listed in American dollars.

Shop securely - If a website begins with "https," the "s" indicates that the website is "secure." Typically, the "s" will not appear in the web address until you access the order page of the site where you are asked to enter your personal information. Another indicator of a secure website is a graphic of a closed lock located at the bottom of your screen. Secure websites take precautions to ensure that others cannot see and copy the personal information you provide.

Inspect your tickets - If you plan to purchase tickets from a source other than an established venue or official outlet, you can reduce your risk of arriving at the venue only to be turned away by physically inspecting the tickets. Check the time, date, and location on the tickets to ensure that this information matches your expectations. Review the listed seat assignments and call the venue to ensure that they represent validly assigned positions within the facility. The venue may also be able to provide you with information about the unique features of authentic tickets. Remember, if you're getting a deal that seems too good to be true, it probably is.

Contact the Attorney General if you have a Complaint - If you have a complaint regarding tickets you purchased online, please contact the Attorney General's Consumer Protection Team at:

Consumer Protection Team

P.O. Box 30213

Lansing, MI 48909

517-335-7599

Fax: 517-241-3771

Toll free: 877-765-8388

Online complaint form

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.