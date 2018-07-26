A History channel television show is on a mission to find new hidden treasures, and Michigan is where they're going to look.

Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz are the stars of "American Pickers" and they're bringing the show to Michigan in September. They're looking for unique, private collections and valuable antiques any Michiganders may have in their garages, barns, attics and sheds.

The documentary series has been airing on History since 2010. The show follows Wolfe and Fritz as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques.

If you have a collection you think they should see, call 855-653-7878, send an email to americanpickers@cineflix.com or contact them through Facebook.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 Detroit Free Press