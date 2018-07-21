Buffy fans, this is not a drill: A reboot is coming to a screen near you.

A reboot of the supernatural drama "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" is in development at Fox 21 Television Studios, the cable/streaming division of 20th Century Fox TV, USA TODAY has confirmed.

The original seven-season run of the cult hit was produced by the same studio, running first on the WB and then on UPN.

What can fans expect? Fox 21 says the new version will feature a contemporary setting, building on the mythology of the original show.

No script has been penned yet, and the show does not yet have a network or streaming home.

Monica Owusu-Breen, who worked with "Buffy" creator Joss Whedon on "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.," has been tapped as writer, executive producer and showrunner for the new series. Whedon is set to executive produce.

There is no cast attached yet – but is there a chance Sarah Michelle Gellar could return?

The original show, which depicted Buffy as a feminist hero, made Gellar a household name and is still hailed as one of the best series of all time. As of Friday evening, her Instagram account remained Buffy-free.

