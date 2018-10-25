If Detroit Lions defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson is key to a successful blitz during Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks, that's a good thing.

If his mother finds true love through Steve Harvey's Dating Blitz, that's even better.

The 23-year-old NFL player's mom, Abigail, will guest on the syndicated daytime show "Steve" at 2 p.m. Friday on Fox 2 Detroit. She'll appear with three eligible bachelors — at her son's request.

It's part of a new segment on "Steve" where the popular TV host plays matchmaker for the single mothers of football players.

In a taped introduction, A'Shawn explains why he wants Harvey to help find the right man for his mom.

"She's loving, she's caring, she's a beautiful woman. She's always been there for me," he says, adding that she deserves someone worthy of being there for her.

Detroit Lions defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson. (Photo: Kirthmon F. Dozier, Detroit Free Press)

According to A'Shawn, most of the guys his mom has dated haven't been up to her standards. "They haven't been up to my standard either," he adds.

Will Abigail win the dating game? Can the bachelors live up to the expectations of her 6' 4" tall, more than 300 lbs. son? Will the Lions win Sunday?

As always, stay tuned.

