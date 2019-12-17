NEW YORK — Hallmark's decision to pull, then reinstate an ad featuring a same-sex couple kissing shows how controversy can generate more publicity than simply ignoring it.

Under pressure from a conservative group, Hallmark says it pulled the ad to “not continue to generate controversy.”

RELATED: Under pressure, Hallmark pulls gay-themed wedding ads

Instead, Hallmark faced criticism from celebrities, including Ellen DeGeneres and William Shatner. Hallmark was also mocked on "Saturday Night Live."

Hallmark reversed its decision Sunday, which experts say doesn't help matters.

RELATED: Hallmark apologizes, says it looks to 'reinstate' gay wedding commercials

One marketing consultant says companies need to understand the ramifications before making a call one way or another because “you only want to pull the Band-Aid off once.”

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.