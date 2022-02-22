‘Her lasting legacy will be the gift of hope’: Nightbirde family releases statement after ‘AGT’ singer dies from cancer

'Those who knew her, enjoyed her larger-than-life personality and sense of humor.'

LOS ANGELES — "Her lasting legacy will be the gift of hope she gave to so many through her music and the strength she found in Jesus."

That's part of the statement from Jane Marczewski's family -- the woman better known as Nightbirde -- who passed away Saturday after her battle with cancer.

She had captured the nation's attention after her show-stopping performance on America's Got Talent last year in which she earned a Golden Buzzer from judge Simon Cowell.

You can read her family's full statement regarding her passing below, which was provided to 3News from NBC:

It is with the deepest heartache that we confirm that after a four year battle with cancer, Jane Marczewski, known to many of you as Nightbirde, passed away on February 19th 2022.

We, her family, are devastated by her passing and unimaginable loss.

Many remember her from America’s Got Talent, where she performed her song "It’s OK" and inspired millions of people around the globe with her messages of faith and never giving up.

Those who knew her, enjoyed her larger-than-life personality and sense of humor. She had a witty joke for every occasion—even if the joke was on her.

Her lasting legacy will be the gift of hope she gave to so many through her music and the strength she found in Jesus.

We thank everyone for their messages of love and support

She's also being remembered by the team at America's Got Talent. They shared the following Facebook post Monday afternoon: "Your voice, your story, and your message touched millions. Nightbirde will always be a member of the AGT family. Rest In Peace, Jane."

Shortly before the AGT live shows began, Nightbirde decided to leave the competition while stating her health had taken a turn for the worse.

You can watch Nightbirde's AGT Golden Buzzer moment for her original song titled It's OK in the player below: