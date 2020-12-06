Grant Me Hope: Kaylen & Mikayla

While Kaylen is out on the court, you'll likely find Mikayla putting her thoughts to paper.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — While you might find Kaylen playing basketball or music, her sister Mikayla loves showing her creativity through writing.

Kaylen loves basketball and plays point and shooting guard. A person who knows Kayla well says she has aspirations of one day joining the Women's Nation Basketball Association.

When Kaylen isn't out on the court, you might find her playing the piano or studying. She taught herself how to play piano and knows how to read music. She also enjoys playing the drums. Kaylen is also very smart and works hard at school. She earns good grades and has gotten awards and been on the honor role at school.

”Kaylen stated that she would like to attend college after completing high school,” says someone close to her.

But if you ask Kaylen, she says she's a nice person who cares about others, especially her siblings.

Kaylen's sister Mikayla might not play piano, but she expresses her creativity through her writing. Her caregiver gives her plenty of praise and says she's a "lovely" girl with a bubbly, energetic and caring personality.

“Mikayla is a joy to have around,” says a person who knows her well.

Mikayla has a vivid imagination and puts it to paper. One of her favorite activities is writing in her journal.

“Mikayla stated she wants to be a professional writer when she grows up,” said the person close to her.

But her interests don't stop there. Mikayla also loves playing cards and board games as well as dancing and singing and loves all types of music.

“Even when she is down or upset, Mikayla is pretty resilient and does not take long to bounce back,” said a person who knows her well.

If you ask Mikayla about herself, she says she's a nice and protective of those she cares about. Even though she's very focused on her future as a writer, she finds time for others and says she has a caring heart for other people. She would benefit from having a caring person in her life like a mentor.

Ideally, their perfect family would be open to adopting all three of the siblings, Kaylen, Mikayla and Darnell, but their worker says they'll consider families who can only adopt them separately. Her and her siblings would do best with experienced parents and hope to join a family who has other kids and attends church. Their family must also advocate for any services that will help Kaylen, Mikayla, and Darnell thrive at home and in school.

For more information call 1-800-589-MARE (6273) or visit: www.mare.org.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.