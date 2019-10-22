GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Halloween is nearly here and it's a tradition every year that the Peanuts classic "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" will be broadcast to millions across the country.

The special will be airing twice on 13 ON YOUR SIDE. The first is at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 22. The second will be later that week at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27.

"It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" is the third special based on Charles Schulz's Peanuts comic strip and second holiday-themed special after "A Charlie Brown Christmas."

"Great Pumpkin" first aired on Oct. 27, 1966 on CBS. CBS re-aired the special annually through 2000, with ABC picking up the rights beginning in 2001, where it now airs annually during the Halloween season.

It was written and created by Schulz and directed by Bill Melendez, who also worked on the Disney films "Pinocchio," "Fantasia," "Dumbo" and "Bambi."

If you miss it Tuesday and Sunday, you can also stream it online. According to tvguide.com, "Great Pumpkin" is available for purchase on Amazon and YouTube. It's is also available to Hulu subscribers who have the Live TV package.

To see the full listings of what's to come on ABC, click here.

