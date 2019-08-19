Ice Cream for everyone!

That's the goal of Rob and Sarah Zimmerman, owners of the Ice Cream Plant.

The West Michigan natives make vegan ice cream at Eastern Market and are hoping the public can help them expand their product reach. Right now, their vegan ice cream is sold at a few dozen stores across the state but the Zimmerman's say they need to expand to make it more widely available.

They have launched an Indiegogo campaign to help make that happen. They joined us on My West Michigan Monday to discuss what inspired them to start making vegan ice cream.

Ice Cream Plant Have you stocked up on your ice cream for the weekend yet? Hit our website, icecreamplant.com for a full list of locations near you. #allergyfriendly #vegan #icecream #creamy #coconutmilk #nondairy...

