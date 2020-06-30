Sweet and Spicy: Canning Diva's Strawberry Jalapeno Salsa

Check out the Canning Diva's strawberry jalapeno salsa recipe.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Nothing says summer like fresh strawberries but before you go reaching for your favorite shortcake or pie recipe why not try something a little spicier.

The Canning Diva Diane Devereaux shared her strawberry jalapeno salsa recipe with us and we're certain you're going to want to take this to your next summer party.

RECIPE

1 pint strawberries, hulled and finely diced

1 jalapeno, stem and seeds removed

Finely diced ½ cup red onion

Finely diced ½ cup finely-chopped fresh cilantro, loosely-packed

¼ cup finely chopped fresh mint leaves, loosely packed

2 tablespoons lime juice

1 tablespoon Agave Sweetner or 1 teaspoon Stevia

2 teaspoons apple cider vinegar

½ teaspoon sea salt

Makes approx. 3 ½ cups fresh

If you try this and want to have more on hand for last minute invites click here for the expanded canning recipe so you can enjoy a little bit of summer all year long.

The Canning Diva has a new book "Beginner's Guide to Canning" to make it easy for you and help you savor everything you've been growing during quarantine!

Follow The Canning Diva on Instagram and Pinterest for more great canning recipes

RELATED STORIES:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.