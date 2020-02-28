GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — February is coming to a close, which means Heart Health Month is almost over.

13 ON YOUR SIDE's Kirk Montgomery sat down with Grace DeRocha from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan for one last heart healthy recipe to close out the month.

She shared a delicious and very easy air-fryer recipe -- because we all know how much Kirk loves using his air-fryer! She put together a lemon garlic butter fish dish that is the perfect meal to end Heart Health Month.

Lemon Garlic Butter Fish

Ingredients for the sauce

3 tsp. capers, if large, cut in half

4 Tbsp. butter, melted

3 small cloves garlic (finely minced)

6 Tbsp. lemon juice

2 tsp. lemon zest

2 tsp. Italian seasoning

2 tsp. parsley, chopped

Salt and pepper to taste

4 (6-ounce) cod or halibut fillets

Instructions

1. Lightly spray cooking spray in the air fryer. Preheat the air fryer to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.

2. In a small bowl, whisk together sauce ingredients: capers, butter, garlic, lemon juice, lemon zest and Italian seasoning; reserve 4 tablespoons sauce and set aside for serving.

3. Salt and pepper the fish and place in a single layer in the air fryer. Lightly drizzle with about half of the sauce mixture.

4. Bake until fish flakes easily with a fork and the tomatoes begin to burst and have softened, about 10 minutes.

5. Serve with reserved butter mixture and garnish with parsley, if desired. Enjoy!

RELATED VIDEO:

More recipes featured Kirk and Grace on My West Michigan:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.