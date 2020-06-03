GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — March is National Nutrition Month and to celebrate 13 ON YOUR SIDE's Kirk Montgomery met up with Grace DeRocha from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan to cook something up.

Here is the recipe for a healthy breakfast when you are on the go.

Breakfast Egg Muffins

Ingredients

1 carton (24) of eggs or egg whites

Your choice of veggies, meat and cheese. Options include:

Baby spinach

Chopped onion

Chopped red pepper

Chopped jalapeno

Chopped ham or Canadian bacon

Chopped mushrooms

Shredded cheddar cheese

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray muffin pan with nonstick cooking spray and fill the bottom of each cup with your choice of vegetables, cheese and meat. The amount is up to you; just avoid overfilling the cups. Top each cup with 1/3 cup egg or 2 egg whites. Bake for 30 minutes. Immediately remove eggs from muffin pan and let cool on a rack. Once cool, place 2 muffins in a Ziploc bag. They can be stored in the refrigerator for up to a week. To eat, remove muffins from bag and microwave for 1 minute.

March is National Nutrition Month and this year's theme is Eat Right, Bite by Bite. During the month of March, health experts and state help departments invite everyone to focus on the importance of making informed, healthy food-related decisions and get in the habit of regular physical fitness/activities.

Find more information about National Nutrition Month from the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics on their website, eatright.org.

Check out this video of Kirk and Grace making homemade blueberry jam:

Here are even more healthy, but super tasty, recipes featuring Kirk and Grace's antics on My West Michigan:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.