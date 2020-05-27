Do you or don't you?

The COVID 19 antibody test is the only way to know if you may have had the virus and not know it

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As Michigan begins to re-open, testing has become one of our first lines of defense. Governor Whitmer wants 450,000 nasal swab tests done in the month of May.

And while that will let us know who may currently have the virus, there's another test that can help determine who may have had it.The test for the COVID 19 antibody.

"It's a historical look at whether you produced an antibody." Susan Smith is the Senior Director of Lab Services for Spectrum Health. She says Spectrum Health is now offering the more reliable CDC two teared antibody testing for anyone who wants to be tested whether they've had symptoms of the virus or not, "We are trying to have a better specivity in our testing and we feel that will provide less false positives which is very important to our community."

Smith says there is one thing you need to understand about the antibody test, "It will tell them whether they have been exposed, but it is not focusing on immunity because we do not understand yet what that means."

It's a simple blood test, done at a Spectrum Lab. You don't need an appointment, but you must have a doctor's order to be tested.

The entire process from sign in to testing to leaving takes less than 15 minutes. And you should have your results in about 24 hours later.

You may be wondering, what’s the point of getting tested if you never had symptoms?

Smith says, "The COVID antibody test helps us to look at the population and the prevalence in the population." So even a negative test result gives health officials a snapshot of how the virus is affecting our state.

There is caveat of the antibody test. The test results are not permanent, however, you can choose to be tested more than once.

THE ANTIBODY TEST

Get an order from your doctor Go to a Spectrum Health Lab Cost $45 but should be covered by insurance through the federal government's COVID 19 testing guidelines

FOOD FOR THOUGHT



Will COVID 19 become a routine part of our yearly healthy checks just like cholesterol screening? Experts we spoke with say it's too soon to tell but it may be a possibility in the future.

