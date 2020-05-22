Author shares advice from her book on handling loneliness during quarantine

Dannie De Novo, author of the international bestselling book 'Get in a Good Mood & Stay There'.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Given the current atmosphere with so much social distancing, isolation, and quarantines, it's tough to know how to navigate loneliness during a global pandemic.

Dannie De Novo, author of the international bestselling book Get in a Good Mood & Stay There, is a practical guide to help you take your thinking off autopilot and put yourself back in the driver’s seat.

Having gone through a rough spiritual depression and many failures in life, Dannie De Novo implemented a systematic approach to shift her attitude and create the life she wanted.

In this book, she shares with you her journey and the effective exercises she utilized and that can also be applied to the COVID-19 pandemic and the many issues people are facing today.

Most coaches just hand you a map; Dannie gives you the guided tour.

To learn more about Dannie De Novo or to purchase her book, Get in a Good Mood & Stay There, you can visit her website at danniedenovo.com or Amazon.

Related Stories

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.