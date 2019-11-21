GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — There is no shortage of entertainment coming to West Michigan in 2020.

Stars like Reba McEntire, Michael Buble, Elton John and more are taking over the Van Andel Arena. Here's a rundown of everything you need to know and how to get your hands on tickets.

Reba McEntire

Country singer, songwriter, actress and record producer, Reba McEntire brings her live show to Van Andel Arena on Saturday, May 9 at 7 p.m. She will be joined by special guest Caylee Hammack.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 22 at 12 p.m..

RELATED: Country icon Reba McEntire comes to Grand Rapids

Post Malone

Post Malone is also heading to Van Andel Arena. he's performing on Wednesday, February 12 at 8 p.m. with special guests Swae Lee and Tyla Yaweh.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 22 at 11 a.m..

RELATED: Post Malone coming to Van Andel Arena in 2020

Other shows coming to the Van Andel next year:

Disney on Ice is bringing its "Celebrate Memories" show to West Michigan starting Feb. 27. Tickets have already gone on sale with seats starting at $15.

Michael Buble is performing on Tuesday, March 21. Tickets have already gone on sale, pick yours up at the Van Andel and DeVos Place box offices and online.

Elton John's farewell tour is coming through West Michigan. His concert is set fro April 23.

Comedian Trevor Noah is bringing his stand-up tour to the Van Andel on Friday, May 8.

For information on these shows and more, visit www.vanandelarena.com

RELATED VIDEO:

MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Love My West Michigan? Check us out on Facebook and Instagram. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.