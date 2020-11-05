GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you can't binge watch one more series and you've finished your five thousand piece puzzle then it might be time for you to head outside for a little fun.

Bird watching not only ups your seek and find skills, it can keep families busy for ours while getting fresh air and a little exercise.

The Blandford Nature Center is closed but their trails are open. Sarah a wildlife education specialist says this is a great time of year to start birding.

So grab your binoculars and try these tips to spot some unique and colorful birds:

BIRD WATCHING TIPS

Be quiet. Avoid sudden movements Be patient Get the sun at your back Avoid brightly colored clothes Look around

