In April 1994 genocide erupted in the central African nation of Rwanda. This occurred over the course of one hundred days, killing nearly 800,000 innocent victims. Beautifully Broken is a true story that follows the lives of three families who were impacted during these horrific days. These families, two from Rwanda and one from Nashville, Tennessee find their lives intertwined as they go through many hardships. Ultimately, their faith and trust in God helps them cope with their struggles and gives them the power of forgiveness.

Sexual Content: Mild

• We see a teen couple in a romantic relationship in the back of a car.

Violent/Disturbing Content: Moderate

• A teenage girl is in a public restroom alone when a man comes into the bathroom and puts his hand over her mouth. We don't see anything else, but it's implied that she was sexually assaulted.

• The film portrays the violence in Rwanda; characters are held at gunpoint.

• Dead bodies are shown lined up on a floor.

Crude or Profane Language: None

Drug and Alcohol Content: Mild

• It's implied that a teenage girl and her boyfriend are drinking in a car.

Will Kids Like It? No

Overall this is an inspirational film, however kids may find this to be a slow and somewhat boring film.

