Box Office Mom reviews Eurovision

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
- Rating: 3.5 out of 5 popcorn buckets
- Release Date: June 26, 2020
- Rating: PG-13
- Best Age Group: 12+
- Sexual Content: Moderate
- Violent/Disturbing Content: Mild
- Crude or Profane Language: Moderate
- Drug and Alcohol Content: Moderate
- Will Kids Like It? Yes
Lars Erickssong’s (Will Ferrell) life long goal has been to participate in Europe’s most important annual singing competition….Eurovision. Lars, and his childhood best friend, Sigrit Erickssdottir (Rachel McAdams) live in a small town in Iceland. They love music, they even have a their own band, named Fire Saga. The couple have worked for decades on their music and they feel that 2020 is their year.They hope to fulfill their lifelong dream and represent their country and win the Eurovision song contest!
Talking Points:
Sexual Content: Moderate
- There are sexual jokes and innuendos.
- Jokes about male body parts including size, stuffing a costume to appear larger.
Violent/Disturbing Content: Mild
- There's a lot of slapstick violence with falls, a knifing and a boat explosion.
- We see a scary image of a bloody ghost.
Crude or Profane Language: Moderate
- We hear "s--t," "goddamn," "penis." We hear the f-word once.
Drug and Alcohol Content: Moderate
- Characters are shown drinking beer, wine and champagne throughout the film.
Will Kids Like It? Yes
- Overall this is a fun and entertaining movie with all-star cast.
