Box Office Mom reviews Eurovision

Lars Erickssong’s (Will Ferrell) life long goal has been to participate in Europe’s most important annual singing competition….Eurovision. Lars, and his childhood best friend, Sigrit Erickssdottir (Rachel McAdams) live in a small town in Iceland. They love music, they even have a their own band, named Fire Saga. The couple have worked for decades on their music and they feel that 2020 is their year.They hope to fulfill their lifelong dream and represent their country and win the Eurovision song contest!