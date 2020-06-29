Box Office Mom reviews Feel the Beat

Our Box Office Mom Jackie Solberg reviews the Netflix original movie "Feel the Beat."

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 popcorn buckets

Release Date: June 19, 2020

Rating: TV-G

Best Age Group: 8+

Sexual Content: Mild

Violent/Disturbing Content: Mild

Crude or Profane Language: Moderate

Drug and Alcohol Content: None

Will Kids Like It? Yes

April (Sofia Carson) is a 20-something aspiring dance professional who faces eviction from her New York City apartment. Much to her dismay, she ends up back home in New Hope, Wisconsin. April receives a warm welcoming from her father, and her dance teacher, Barb. Eventually, Barb entices April to teach a dance class. Unfortunately, April is a very selfish, dismissive instructor who has her own agenda while trying to prepare her group of misfit students for a competition. After a lot of drama, April's heart softens as she hopes to connect with her young, adorable students. Feel the Beat is an upbeat, entertaining film, which will appeal to young dance students!

Sexual Content: Mild

We see a man and woman kiss.

The young girls have some suggestive dance moves during their routines.

Violent/Disturbing Content: Mild

An elderly woman falls off a stage. We eventually learn she broke her leg and wrist.

Two woman fight over a cab in the rain.

Crude or Profane Language: Moderate

We hear "ass," "butt," "crap," "suck, and "weiner." "S--t" appears in a song lyric. A character says, "grow a pair."

Drug and Alcohol Content: None

Will Kids Like It? Yes

Overall, this is an entertaining film which will appeal to young dancers. Appropriate for kids ages 8 and up.

For more of Jackie's reviews, visit www.boxofficemom.com

