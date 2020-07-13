Box Office Mom reviews Hamilton

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Box Office Mom Jackie Solberg is back with another movie review! This week, she gives us her take -- from a parent's perspective -- on "Hamilton." It's now streaming on Disney+.
Hamilton
- Rating: 4 out of 5 popcorn buckets
- Release Date: July 3, 2020
- Rating: PG-13
- Best Age Group: 11+
- Sexual Content: Moderate
- Violent/Disturbing Content: Mild
- Crude or Profane Language: Moderate
- Drug and Alcohol Content: Mild
- Will Kids Like It? Yes
Hamilton on Disney+ is the filmed version of the original Broadway production. Lin-Manuel Miranda wrote and stars as Hamilton in this 2016 version. Based on the novel, Alexander Hamilton, by Ron Chernow. This is the story about Hamilton’s life from an orphan immigrant to his role of Treasury Secretary and Founding Father. We see events in Hamilton’s life set to hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway music. This is an educational and entertaining film which will spark some great family discussions.
- As I mentioned the film is educational. We learn the formative years of the United States, the Constitution, and the Federalist Papers.
- It’s interesting that the white historical figures are cast with a diverse group of actors.
Sexual Content: Moderate
- We see couples kiss.
- The musical tells us that Hamilton was quite the ladies’ man.
- Hamilton flirts with his sister-in-law and has an affair with another woman- with a very sexual dance number.
- Some of the song lyrics are sexual.
- It’s noted that Aaron Burr has an affair as well.
Violent/Disturbing Content: Mild
- Soldiers dance with weapons. We hear gun and cannon blasts in the background, we see no blood.
- Hamilton and his son are both killed in duels.
Crude or Profane Language: Moderate
- We hear the f-word once. Two uses of the word have been cut from the original version. We also hear “s—t,” “damn,” “bastard,” “whore,” “hell,” “ass,” “pr—k.” We also hear “Jesus Christ,” and “God,” used as an exclamation.
Drug and Alcohol Content: Mild
- Hamilton and the Founding Fathers like their cocktails. Characters drink beer, wine and shots.
Will Kids Like It? Yes
- Overall this is an educational and entertaining family movie! Depending on the child this is appropriate for kids ages 11 and up.
RELATED: Box Office Mom reviews Eurovision
RELATED: Box Office Mom reviews Feel the Beat
RELATED: Box Office Mom reviews Scoob
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Love My West Michigan? Check us out on Facebook and Instagram. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.