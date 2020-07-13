Box Office Mom reviews Hamilton

Our Box Office Mom Jackie Solberg has a parent's guide to Hamilton.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Box Office Mom Jackie Solberg is back with another movie review! This week, she gives us her take -- from a parent's perspective -- on "Hamilton." It's now streaming on Disney+.

Hamilton

Rating: 4 out of 5 popcorn buckets

Release Date: July 3, 2020

Rating: PG-13

Best Age Group: 11+

Sexual Content: Moderate

Violent/Disturbing Content: Mild

Crude or Profane Language: Moderate

Drug and Alcohol Content: Mild

Will Kids Like It? Yes

Hamilton on Disney+ is the filmed version of the original Broadway production. Lin-Manuel Miranda wrote and stars as Hamilton in this 2016 version. Based on the novel, Alexander Hamilton, by Ron Chernow. This is the story about Hamilton’s life from an orphan immigrant to his role of Treasury Secretary and Founding Father. We see events in Hamilton’s life set to hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway music. This is an educational and entertaining film which will spark some great family discussions.

As I mentioned the film is educational. We learn the formative years of the United States, the Constitution, and the Federalist Papers.

It’s interesting that the white historical figures are cast with a diverse group of actors.

We see couples kiss.

The musical tells us that Hamilton was quite the ladies’ man.

Hamilton flirts with his sister-in-law and has an affair with another woman- with a very sexual dance number.

Some of the song lyrics are sexual.

It’s noted that Aaron Burr has an affair as well.

Soldiers dance with weapons. We hear gun and cannon blasts in the background, we see no blood.

Hamilton and his son are both killed in duels.

We hear the f-word once. Two uses of the word have been cut from the original version. We also hear “s—t,” “damn,” “bastard,” “whore,” “hell,” “ass,” “pr—k.” We also hear “Jesus Christ,” and “God,” used as an exclamation.

Hamilton and the Founding Fathers like their cocktails. Characters drink beer, wine and shots.

Overall this is an educational and entertaining family movie! Depending on the child this is appropriate for kids ages 11 and up.

