Box Office Mom reviews Scoob

Our Box Office Mom Jackie Solberg checks out the new animated movie Scoob.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Scoob

Rating: 4 out of 5 popcorn buckets

Release Date: May 15, 2020

Rating: PG

Best Age Group: 9+

Sexual Content: Mild

Violent/Disturbing Content: Moderate

Crude or Profane Language: Moderate

Drug and Alcohol Content: None

Will Kids Like It? Yes

The beloved Scooby-Doo character's have returned in this animated reboot called Scoob! The film initially takes us back to when Shaggy (Will Forte) and Scooby (Frank Welker) first meet, and when they team up with Velma (Gina Rodriguez), Fred (Zac Efron), and Daphne (Amanda Seyfried) to form Mystery, Inc. A decade later we see them trying to solve a mystery, while Scooby and Shaggy get involved in a dangerous mission. Scoob is a wonderful animated film for the whole family.

Sexual Content: Mild

When an attractive police officer pulls Fred over he is speechless due to her beauty.

We hear..."she was pretty hot."

Violent/Disturbing Content: Moderate

A ghost chases the young Scooby gang.

A scary dog tries to eat the gang.

It's sad when Shaggy is separated from his friends.

A lot of slapstick violence throughout the film involving the gang with the villain.

Characters fall from heights, get smashed under rocks, and are spun around in sci-fi device.

Crude or Profane Language: Moderate

Name calling such as "moron," "pinheads," imbecile," and "stupid."

We hear them say "F bombs" (referring to falcon bombs) and "falcon around."

Drug and Alcohol Content: None

Will Kids Like It? Yes

Overall, this is an entertaining movie. Depending on the child this is appropriate for kids ages 9 and up.

