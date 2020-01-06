Box Office Mom reviews Screened Out

Have people become too dependent on their smartphones and technology? Filmmaker Jon Hyatt claims as a young kid he liked to play outside and interact with his family and friends. As an adult he still likes to be outside, though he tends to interact with friends on his smartphone, and his loves his phone. However, he says it pulls him away from his work, his children and his relationships. Screened Out is a documentary exploring how social media, smartphones, tablets...etc. have changed the way we communicate and interact in society.