Box Office Mom reviews Screened Out

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. —
- Rating: 3. 5 out of 5 popcorn buckets
- Release Date: May 26, 2020
- Rating: NR
- Best Age Group: 10+
- Sexual Content: None
- Violent/Disturbing Content: Mild
- Crude or Profane Language: Mild
- Drug and Alcohol Content: Moderate
- Will Kids Like It? No
Have people become too dependent on their smartphones and technology? Filmmaker Jon Hyatt claims as a young kid he liked to play outside and interact with his family and friends. As an adult he still likes to be outside, though he tends to interact with friends on his smartphone, and his loves his phone. However, he says it pulls him away from his work, his children and his relationships. Screened Out is a documentary exploring how social media, smartphones, tablets...etc. have changed the way we communicate and interact in society.
Talking Points:
- The film has many interesting interviews with experts, and conversations with kids regarding their screen use.
Sexual Content: None
Violent/Disturbing Content: Mild
- There's talk of cyberbullying, harming oneself and suicide.
- We see brief footage of an animated video game that shows shooting and blood.
Crude or Profane Language: Mild
- We hear "butt" and "screwed."
Drug and Alcohol Content: Moderate
- The narrator claims that screen time addiction is similar to drug and alcohol addiction.
- Cell phone use is compared to using cocaine.
- They mention that Blackberries were called "Crackberries," as they were so addictive.
- They say that checking your phone is compared to smoking a cigarette; they fill a lull in the conversation.
Will Kids Like It? No
Overall Screened Out is an interesting documentary for the whole family. Though kids may not find it as interesting, it will spark some great parent/child conversations!
RELATED: Box Office Mom reviews Scoob
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Love My West Michigan? Check us out on Facebook and Instagram. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.