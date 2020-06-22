Box Office Mom reviews 'The King of Staten Island'

Our Box Office Mom reviews the new movie that's now streaming.

The King of Staten Island

Rating: 3.5 out of 5 popcorn buckets

Release Date: June 12, 2020

Rating: R

Best Age Group: 16+

Sexual Content: Moderate

Violent/Disturbing Content: Moderate

Crude or Profane Language: Excessive

Drug and Alcohol Content: Moderate

Will Kids Like It? Yes

The King of Staten Island is a dramedy that’s loosely based on the actor/comedian, writer and producer… Pete Davidson. Scott Ready (Pete Davidson), is a 24- year-old man whose father died when he was a child. The loss of his father had a traumatic impact on his mental health. Scott basically smoked pot with his friends and practiced his tattoo art while living with his mother, Margie (Marisa Tomei). Scott’s life changes when he meets Ray (Bill Burr), a firefighter who his mom starts dating. Initially, Scott is not impressed with Ray, however when he gets kicked out of the house he ends up staying at Ray’s firehouse, and that’s when Scott learns some life changing lessons.

Graphic sex scenes with passionate kissing.

Sexual references and sex talk.

We see a guy driving a car with his eyes closed, he nearly crashes.

In an attempted robbery scene there are gun shots and punching.

We see a building is on fire.

The mature subject matter of death of a parent.

We hear the f-word throughout the film. Also, "s--t" "bulls--t," "p---y," "t-ts," "c--ksucker," "c--k," "a--hole," "ass," goddamn," "damn," penis," "bitch," "c--k," "a--hole."

Pot and cigarette smoking.

Characters are shown drinking shots of alcohol, beer.

References to "crack" and "doing coke."

This is a fun and entertaining film. Having said that, this is an R rated movie so parents need to aware of the various contents shown in my review.

