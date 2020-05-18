Box Office Mom reviews 'The Last Dance' and 'Space Jam'

Our Box Office Mom Jackie Solberg reviews these two basketball programs, starring Michael Jordan, from a parent's perspective.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Space Jam

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 popcorn buckets

Release Date: November 15, 1996

MPAA Rating: PG

Best Age Group: 6+

Sexual Content: None

Violent/Disturbing Content: Moderate

Crude or Profane Language: None

Drug and Alcohol Content: None

Will Kids Like It? Yes

I'm going to play for North Carolina, then I'm going to play in the NBA, then pro baseball. " That's what young Michael Jordan says as he's shooting baskets with his father. After seeing young Mike, the film flash forwards to adult Michael Jordan in his baseball career. We also see a parallel story in an alternate cartoon universe where the beloved Looney Tune cartoon characters desperately need Michael Jordan as they must defeat a group of aliens who are trying to capture them as attractions in their outer space theme park. So Bugs, Porky and Tweety recruit the superstar of basketball to save the day! Space Jam is a live action/animated sports movie which will appeal to young viewers.

Talking Points:

Sexual Content: None

Violent/Disturbing Content: Moderate

Slapstick cartoon violence; explosions and shootings.

Scary cartoon aliens...."the mean team."

Crude or Profane Language: None

Drug and Alcohol Content: None

Will Kids Like It? Yes

Overall this is a fun movie for kids ages 6 and up.





The Last Dance

Rating: 4 out of 5 popcorn buckets

Release Date: April 19, 2020

Rating: TV-14

Best Age Group: 10+

Sexual Content: Mild

Violent/Disturbing Content: Mild

Crude or Profane Language: Moderate

Drug and Alcohol Content: Moderate

Will Kids Like It? Yes

Michael Jordan is known as one of the greatest basketball players of all time. The Last Dance is a documentary series that focuses on the iconic NBA player's career and what led to his retirement after the 1997–1998 NBA season. Basketball fans of all ages will enjoy the 10-part miniseries.

Talking Points:

Sexual Content: Mild

A few conversations about dating.

A reference was made about a players sexuality.

Violent/Disturbing Content: Mild

There’s a discussion regarding Dennis Rodman's gun possession and suicide attempt.

Injuries of players.

There's some footage of players pushing and shoving on the court.

Crude or Profane Language: Moderate

We hear "hell," "bulls--t," and the f-word is bleeped.

Drug and Alcohol Content: Moderate

We see character's drinking champagne, beer and hard liquor.

A reference was made to cocaine use.

Cigar smoking.

Will Kids Like It? Yes

Overall, this is an entertaining family show for basketball fans of all ages.

