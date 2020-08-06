Box Office Mom reviews Troop Zero

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. —
- Rating: 4. 5 out of 5 popcorn buckets
- Release Date: January 17, 2020
- Rating: PG
- Best Age Group: 9+
- Sexual Content: Mild
- Violent/Disturbing Content: Mild
- Crude or Profane Language: Moderate
- Drug and Alcohol Content: Mild
- Will Kids Like It? Yes
Christmas Flynn (McKenna Grace) is not your average girl. She doesn't have any friends her own age, her mom passed away, and she is obsessed with outer space. Her life dramatically changes the day a representative from NASA goes to Christmas' hometown. He offers their local Girl Scout group a chance to be one of the voices sent to space on the Voyager's Golden Record. Christmas is not a Birdie Scout, but she is determined to get on the Golden Record. She eventually finds a group of misfits and forms a new kind of Birdie Scout troop… hoping to fulfill a dream of a lifetime!
Talking Points:
- Christmas is an adorable young girl who is constantly bullied by the mean girls, however she responds in a loving way.
- There’s a message for kids and adults to believe in yourself.
Sexual Content: Mild
- Christmas’ neighbor, Joseph, is very flamboyant. His father wants him to play football but Joseph wants to be a hairdresser and hang out with the girls. He's mocked and ridiculed.
Violent/Disturbing Content: Mild
- The town bullies push, shove, and steal kids' lunch boxes.
Crude or Profane Language: Moderate
- We hear "ass," "damn," and "s--t." There's also name calling such as "pee-girl," "girl-boy," and "freak."
Drug and Alcohol Content: Mild
- Characters drink beer.
- A character sneaks alcohol into an iced drink.
- Adult character’s smoke.
Will Kids Like It? Yes
Overall, this is a fun and entertaining film for kids ages 9 and up.
For more of Jackie's reviews, visit www.boxofficemom.com
