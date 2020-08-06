Box Office Mom reviews Troop Zero

Christmas Flynn (McKenna Grace) is not your average girl. She doesn't have any friends her own age, her mom passed away, and she is obsessed with outer space. Her life dramatically changes the day a representative from NASA goes to Christmas' hometown. He offers their local Girl Scout group a chance to be one of the voices sent to space on the Voyager's Golden Record. Christmas is not a Birdie Scout, but she is determined to get on the Golden Record. She eventually finds a group of misfits and forms a new kind of Birdie Scout troop… hoping to fulfill a dream of a lifetime!