Kent ISD offering up 'Brain Gain' to combat summer learning loss

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent Intermediate School District is offering up summer math and reading program that hopes to prevent summer "brain drain."

It's called Brain Gain and educators are hoping to put a positive spin on summer learning.

Here are some of the of the Summer Brain Gain options, resources range in grades from K-12.

GRASP

A summer math and reading program for students in grades K-8. Younger students get paper packets and older students can choose from paper packets or online options. This year it’s free for Kent ISD area students – including homeschool and private school students - to sign up through Kent Summer Brain Gain. Be The end date for registration, June 30

There is a number and array of instructor led programs! Registration for more than 90 options is open now. Some options include Game Design.

Some are already close to capacity, so sign up as soon as possible.

There are links to a lot of great educational experiences being offered by the School News Network Education Everywhere partners. Van Andel Institute, Grand Rapids Public Museum and John Ball Zoo are just a few that have robust virtual offerings along with Kent District Library and the Grand Rapids Public Library.

Kent ISD Summer Brain Gain is open to all Kent ISD or Kent County area students, including charter, private and home school students.

This year’s Summer Brain Gain program is the most comprehensive summer program of its kind that they have offered, expanded to help keep students engaged in learning that was disrupted by the pandemic this spring.

This program was developed to help minimize the impact of summer learning loss partnered with school closures due to the coronavirus pandemic.

More information can be found HERE.

