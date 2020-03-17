Crafting doesn't have to be expensive, or stressful. There are simple ways to transform your home with a pop of color.

I buy most of my crafting supplies at Dollar Tree. There are times when I need to stock up on things like paint and stickers that I cannot get there. Retail crafting stores have coupons and apps with daily deals that can help you save a little.

Potted Succulent

Supplies:

Container of any kind (I use the plastic pots available at the dollar store)

Filler (rocks, sand, fake moss, grass, even beads!)

Succulents (Plastic and rubber are my favorite, because they will never die)

Floral foam

Plastic bag you brought your items home in

Steps:

Fill the bottom of your pot with plastic grocery bags, to take up space. This will allow you to use less of your decorative filler. Place a piece of floral foam in the center. It is okay if the plastic bags force it to pop up above the pot's rim. You can weigh them down with rocks later. Cover the plastic and the foam with a layer of filler. You should have your filler cover at least a half-inch above the foam and plastic, to hide it well. Place succulents or other fake plants into the pot. If your plant has a stem, you can stick it through the foam to stay in place. You can also lay succulents on top of your filler. Enjoy!

Get Creative!

Play with a different mix of plants and fillers to add variety to your potted creations. If you don't like the color of the container, try painting it! You can use a sealing product like Mod Podge (at Dollar Tree or other craft stores) to coat the paint once you are done if you would like a shiny finish. Keep in mind, acrylic paint on glass without a finish may chip over time if you move the pot around.

Doug Grevious

Change up the container you use to put plants in. Try a wine glass, or an old jar. You can even use a picture frame.

