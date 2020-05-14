Cookbook author Gina Ferwerda shows us how to make buffalo chicken stuffed shells.

MEARS, Mich. — Buffalo Chicken Stuffed Shells

12 ounce Jumbo shells

1/2 cup chopped onions

1/4 cup diced celery

1/4 cup diced carrots

1/4 cup diced bell or poblano peppers

2 minced garlic cloves

16 ounces ricotta cheese

1 egg, beaten

1 cup cooked chicken, shredded or chopped

1/3 cup buffalo wing sauce, plus extra for pan and garnish

1/2 cup shredded mozzarella

1/4 cup grated parmesan, plus extra for garnish

2 tablespoons blue cheese or ranch dressing

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

Optional-

Dill or Cilantro, for extra seasoning

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Cook shells according to package, drain and lay them out, individually, on parchment to cool.

Cook onions, celery, carrots and peppers in a skillet over medium-high heat for 4-5 minutes, then add minced garlic and cook for another minute. Remove from heat and add ricotta cheese, egg, chicken, buffalo wing sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, dressing, salt and pepper. Fold all of the stuffing ingredients together. Add mixture to the inside of the shells.

Add some buffalo wing sauce to the bottom of a 9-by-13 inch baking dish. Place stuffed shells into the dish, drizzle on some more wing sauce followed by some parmesan. Bake for 40-45 minutes.

Serve with extra blue cheese or ranch dressing, parmesan and some dill or cilantro.

Courtesy:

Gina Ferwerda

Cookbook Author, Meals in the Mitten

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.