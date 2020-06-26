The Camera Shop Muskegon Offers Up A New Photo Challenge

It's all about Food!

It's another week and it's time yet again for another photo challenge!

In this week's photo challenge we are challenging you to capture "Fantastic Food"! This week's challenge will be fun, but it also may be challenging. It'll be exciting to see your results in the coming week.

Here are some tips and tricks from Justin Stubleski, the owner of the Camera Shop Muskegon, to get you started!

Instructions:

1. Grab your cell phone or camera and get ready to capture some yummy fantastic food!

2. Share your images with us! Email your captures to photochallenge@camerashopmuskegon.com. Let us know what camera, lens, or phone you used to capture your images.

3. Join us on Monday, June 29th, 2020 at 5:00 PM for a Facebook Live Tips & Tricks recap for the "Fantastic Food" Photo Challenge.

4. Tune in to our Facebook LIVE "Fantastic Food" Photo Challenge photo review on Tuesday, July 7th, 2020 at 5:00 PM.

"Fantastic Food" Photography Photo Tips:

1) Inspiration - As always, start with research! This will probably be the easiest part! I always encourage everyone to start their search for inspiration within the genre type of photography you are in search of capturing and creating. In this case search for "food photography". Click on the image tab and look through all the images you come across. This alone will provide you with enough inspiration to spur your creativity to help you create some tasty looking photographs.

2) Lighting - The key to every successful photograph is quality light. The best light for capturing tasty food photography is natural light. What's the best source of natural light? Window light of course! So wander around the house and look for the best source of window light. You might luck out and have the best window light in your kitchen, but don't hesitate to set up a shooting station in your living room, sunroom, or bedroom. If that's where you get the best light, that's where you should shoot. Also, be mindful of the time of day. Light will change from morning to afternoon and afternoon to evening. The kitchen may have the best light in the morning and the living room may have the best light in the afternoon. Always follow the light!



Alternatively, you can set up professional studio strobes or LED lights to emulate natural window light. This will allow you creative control in any room at any time fo the day.

At all costs, try to avoid overhead or harsh lighting. This kind of fo light will create harsh shadows and less appealing images. You want your food to look inviting and tasty!

3) Angles & Perspective- Perspective is key in how you present and tell the story of the food you're photographing and presenting to your viewer. Think of the food your are shooting beforehand. Its size, shape, height, and what is unique about it. There are two ways of best capturing these important details. The first is capturing the food at about a 45-degree angle like you are sitting right in front of it. The second is from directly above or a flat lay style shot. These are the two lost popular perspectives and angles of capturing food. Make sure to shoot around your food, rotating your dish or camera positions will help to determine which angle best tells the story about the food you are capturing.

4) Details- When shooting your food be mindful of what shares the foreground, background, and surrounding space of your food. Fill the scene with ingredients and props that relate to the food. Ingredients, sauces, oils, and cooking utensils provide the viewer with clues on how the dish was made. Strategically use props to layer and frame your food and direct your viewer where to look. Just be careful not to clutter the space. Make sure your background, props and other supporting ingredients don't steal the show. You want your food to be the hero. Remember, less is more! And most importantly make sure your food is fresh! As food sits out, cools down, begins to melt, etc it becomes less appealing. Set up and stage your scene, get your lighting and positioning right, and then add your freshly made dish. This will maximize the appealing allure of your savory dish.

5) Suggested Equipment - To get the most out of your shots I suggest that you shoot utilizing prime, macro, or telephoto lenses greater than 50mm. These lenses will minimize distortion and will retain the natural scale and perspective of what you are shooting. They will also allow you to control your depth of field or the blurred effect of your background. The size and focal length of your lenses will differ depending on what camera system you own. If you are having trouble deciding, stop by your local camera shop for advice on what lens will work best for you. Food photography is all about maximizing control. Shooting with a tripod will add stability to your shots and help you to make minute adjustments, that you won't get shooting handheld.

Information courtesy of Justin Stubleski.

