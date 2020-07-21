Get your hot dogs organized!

Tips for organizing your camping trip so you have more time for fun

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Camping is the perfect opportunity to test out a more minimalist lifestyle. “Glamping” has it’s luxuries but it’s totally ok to “rough it” – allow yourself to embrace nature while also minimizing the stress of packing and overloading the vehicle with items you may not truly need.

Try asking yourself “Can I live without it…?” Chances are there are a lot of items you can be without, especially for a short period of time. Consider replacing them with items that you enjoy but don’t always have the time to do. Maybe it’s a family game, a relaxing book or a yoga mat that has been gathering dust.

To help feel more prepared consider putting together a Master Pack List. Keep it close to your camping gear or someplace accessible so you can find when you’re ready to gear up. To avoid overbuying food, try putting together a Daily Menu for your escape. Pinterest has a wealth of free printables to help you get started! And if camping with family or friends, don’t be afraid to delegate items and review your pack list to avoid duplicates. Camping is about community and shared responsibilities. Kids can help too!

There are a ton of different products and camping hacks that can help you stay organized and keep the campsite clean. Ditch the luggage and consider using plastic storage containers with lids – one for clothing, one for food, etc. These not only stack easily in the vehicle but they also protect from rain and animals!

And please - do your best to humor the mishaps that are unavoidable when embracing the wild. It’s all part of the fun!

Here are some great tips from Moxie Life Organizing:

Master Pack List

Meal Plan – Don’t be afraid to DELEGATE!

Know the Campground Rules & Check for Closures

Less is More.

PACK IN TOTES!

Hanging Toiletry Bag

