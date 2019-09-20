GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — To celebrate 80 years since the first publication of Batman, September 21st is Batman Day! At 11:00 a.m. Barnes and Noble will host Batman Storytime, perfect for kids ages two to six. Kids will have a chance to listen to stories from the "Batman 5 Minute Stories" book, and fill out activity sheets. For attending, they will also get a coupon for a $4 Kid’s Lunch, which is a grilled cheese sandwich with a choice of juice or milk.

Later that day, at 2:00 p.m. Barnes and Noble will have a Batman Day event geared toward kids a bit older, ages 7-14. There will be trivia, a memory card game, plenty of activity sheets, and freebies (two special edition Batman comics) for everyone who attends. The store will also have $4 Flatbread coupons for customers who participate. For adults to celebrate, all of our DC Graphic novels are Buy 2 Get the 3rd Free until September 23rd.

Here is a list of some of the items you can buy to help celebrate Batman's birthday.

Batman Pez Dispenser: $4.99

Batman Family Matters (Lego) DVD: $24.99

Batman: Gotham by Gaslight DVD: $18.99

Batman Red Rain Funko Pop: $9.99

Batman Coloring & Activity Book (with mask): $4.99

Batman Pop Funko 1950 Batmobile: $27.99

Batman 5 Minute Stories: $12.99

Batman Character Encyclopedia: $16.99

Batman, Nightwalker by Marie Lu: $18.99

The Batman Who Laughs by Scott Snyder: $29.99

The Batman Omnibus Volume One: $75

Batmobile Cutaways: $39.95

Lego Batman and The Joker Escape (Lego): $39.99

