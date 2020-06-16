Celebrate dads and grads with HAPPY Deals

Emily Richett is shares products to make the season extra special

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With graduation season underway and Father's Day quickly approaching, it's time to celebrate the grads and dads in your life. Each HAPPY Deals brand is offering a special discount to help you celebrate!

LifeLike Pillows

LifeLike Pillows will turn your pet, friend, favorite food, or anything else, into a 100% custom-shaped pillow!

These double-sided, ultra-soft, and realistic pillows are handmade in the USA with environmentally-safe, high-quality materials. They’re also machine washable and dryable.

HAPPY Deal: Use code FATHER50 for 50% off your purchase

Dude Robe

This product was featured on Shark Tank, and it’s the perfect gift to help your dad or grad elevate their style comfortably.

Dude Robe features premium sweatshirt material on the outside with an absorbent towel material on the inside. It has deep pockets, arm cuffs that won’t flop around, and an attached belt that you’ll never worry about misplacing.

Dude Robe also offers matching shorts and pants for ultimate comfort and relaxation.

Happy deal: 20% with code DADS&GRADS20 at duderobe.com

GoCube

Millennial dads will appreciate this blast from the past. The GoCube provides the same classic puzzle-solving fun as the Rubik’s Cube, but now you can sharpen your skills and compete with “cubers” around the world.

The GoCube is equipped with sensors to track and measure activity and the cube’s position. It consumes minimal power, uses a rechargeable battery, and can connect to an app on your phone. The GoCube app provides a real-time display of the cube, analyzes movement, and has fun tutorials.

HAPPY Deal: 30% off during June - automatically applied at gocube.com

Kooty Key

As businesses reopen and more people are out in public, it’s still a good idea to avoid commonly touched surfaces. The Kooty Key is a great tool to help your dad or grad reduce the spread of germs.

The device helps you open doors, press elevator or ATM buttons, and especially get into or out of public restrooms. It has antimicrobial features, which prevent germs from spreading from the Kooty Key to other things, say, in your purse.

It comes with a free key ring and badge reel to attach to a keychain, purse, belt loop, etc. and is available in different colors at kootykey.com.

HAPPY Deal: Use code “FATHERS20” for 20% off

JBL

If your dad or grad spends a lot of time on the water, then the JBL Flip 5 portable, lightweight, waterproof speaker is a great gift for them.

This JBL speaker is waterproof up to 3-feet deep and super durable, which is great for the outdoors. It also has a “partyboost” function that allows you to pair two speakers together for stereo sound.

HAPPY Deal: Get a personalized JBL FLIP 5 audio speaker for $110 + shipping with promo code JBLFD2020 at JBL.com/personalize.

Lander

With the Kiva Headlamp by Lander, luxury tech meets function with a modern design made from sustainable materials.

Kiva headlamp is perfect for walking the dog or heading out on a trail run. It weighs less than 3 ounces, making it easy for everyday use.

It can be submerged in water for 30 minutes, has a 40-hour battery life, and is made from recycled ocean plastics.

HAPPY Deal: 20% off at lander.com with code HAPPY20

Ohelo Bottle

This is a great gift for dads to stay hydrated on the go. Ohelo bottles and tumblers are 100% leakproof, dishwasher safe and are free of lead, BPA, BPS, and BPF.

They can fit in most cupholders, and they come with a hands-free strap and a handy mesh attachment perfect for straining tea, shaking protein drinks, or infusing fruit.

You can choose the design that suits your dad or grad best, from fun, modern artwork that won’t fade, to sleek stainless steel options.

HAPPY Deal: 20% off with code HAPPY20

For more info on these products and HAPPY Deals, visit gethappypr.com/dadsandgrads

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.