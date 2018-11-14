We've all seen those odd food trends like dill pickle pizza and rainbow bagels, but here's another one sweeping controversy over the internet -- Dr. Pepper Meatballs. We tried them out to see if they're as delicious…or disgusting as people say.
This recipe is courtesy of Delish.
Ingredients
For the meatballs
- 1 lb. ground beef
- 1/2 c. breadcrumbs
- 1 Egg, lightly beaten
- 1 tsp. garlic powder
- 1/2 tsp. paprika
- kosher salt
- Freshly ground black pepper
- 1 tbsp. olive oil
- parsley, for garnish
For the sauce
- 2 c. ketchup
- 2 cans Dr. Pepper
- 2 tbsp. tomato paste
- 1 tbsp. Worcestershire sauce
- 1 tsp. onion powder
- kosher salt
- Freshly ground black pepper
Directions
- In a large bowl, mix together beef, breadcrumbs, egg, garlic powder and paprika. Season with salt and pepper and mix until combined. Form into small ping-pong ball sized meatballs.
- In another large bowl, whisk together ketchup, Dr. Pepper, tomato paste, Worcestershire sauce and onion powder. Season with salt and pepper.
- In a large skillet over medium heat, heat oil. Add meatballs to the pan and brown on all sides. When meatballs are browned, add the sauce to the skillet and bring to a simmer. Let simmer, basting the meatballs sporadically with a spoon, until sauce has reduced by half and meatballs are cooked through, 8-10 minutes.
- Garnish with parsley and serve.
