We've all seen those odd food trends like dill pickle pizza and rainbow bagels, but here's another one sweeping controversy over the internet -- Dr. Pepper Meatballs. We tried them out to see if they're as delicious…or disgusting as people say.

Ingredients

For the meatballs

1 lb. ground beef

1/2 c. breadcrumbs

1 Egg, lightly beaten

1 tsp. garlic powder

1/2 tsp. paprika

kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

1 tbsp. olive oil

parsley, for garnish

For the sauce

2 c. ketchup

2 cans Dr. Pepper

2 tbsp. tomato paste

1 tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

1 tsp. onion powder

kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Directions

In a large bowl, mix together beef, breadcrumbs, egg, garlic powder and paprika. Season with salt and pepper and mix until combined. Form into small ping-pong ball sized meatballs. In another large bowl, whisk together ketchup, Dr. Pepper, tomato paste, Worcestershire sauce and onion powder. Season with salt and pepper. In a large skillet over medium heat, heat oil. Add meatballs to the pan and brown on all sides. When meatballs are browned, add the sauce to the skillet and bring to a simmer. Let simmer, basting the meatballs sporadically with a spoon, until sauce has reduced by half and meatballs are cooked through, 8-10 minutes. Garnish with parsley and serve.

