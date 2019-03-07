BARODA, Mich. - It's time to get patriotic and what better way to celebrate than with some Reds, Whites and Brews!

Matt Moersch from the Round Barn Winery, Distillery & Brewery joins us in studio to share what their doing over the holiday weekend -- especially sharing all the to be had at the Reds, Whites & Brews celebration.

There will be live music and delicious brews, including some of their mainstays including the Kolsch and Hop Dealer. There will also be some small batch options available only at the celebration, including Rhu the Day, Peach Blonde, New Zealand Blonde Ale and Michigan Common.

