Vegetable Infused Vodka Ingredients

2 bulbs garlic, separated into cloves and peeled

4 oz. prepared horseradish

3 red bell peppers, seeded and sliced

6 Roma tomatoes, quartered and sliced lengthwise

4 large carrots, peeled and sliced lengthwise, about 3-4” sticks

3 orange bell peppers, seeded and sliced

3 yellow bell peppers, seeded and sliced

3 lemons, sliced

4 celery stalks, trimmed and sliced lengthwise, about 3-4” sticks

3 limes, sliced

4 large jalapeno peppers, seeded and sliced lengthwise

2 large purple onions, thickly sliced

½ gallon of vodka

Vegetable Infused Vodka Instructions:

In a large (1½ gallon size), clear glass jar or glass drink dispenser, add the ingredients listed in the order they appear. Place the peeled garlic cloves in a ring on the bottom of the jar and create a small space in the center of the ring to add the prepared horseradish (you will see garlic cloves from outside the jar but the horseradish is hidden in the center of the garlic). Top the garlic with a layer of red bell peppers and arrange for even distribution. Top with the tomato layer, pressing slightly to compact and even out the layer. Place carrot slices across the top of the tomatoes, then the sliced orange bell peppers, yellow bell peppers, lemons, celery stalks, limes, jalapeno peppers and onions, pressing lightly as each layer is added. Fill until vegetables reach to the top of the jar and make sure the layers are packed.Add the vodka. Pick a mid-range vodka, as cheap vodka will lend harsh tones to the infusion. It is not necessary to use a premium vodka, either, as the vegetables will drastically change the flavor. The longer the vegetables sit in the vodka, the stronger the flavor. I store the product in the drink container in the refrigerator overnight. Before serving, I add additional vodka if needed (I notice the onions swell and absorb vodka at the top, so I add more vodka until all the onions on top are under vodka again). Refrigeration is not necessary as long as all vegetables are under vodka. Otherwise, refrigerate leftovers to allow further infusion for about a week. Strain vegetable infused vodka back into its original container and enjoy.

Serve with glasses of ice and a Bloody Mary Bar containing your favorite ingredients, such as tomato juice, Worcestershire sauce, hot sauce, chili powder, fresh ground pepper, pickles, pickled asparagus, bacon, additional horseradish, celery sticks, carrot sticks, shrimp, a hamburger on a stick, etc.

Make it how you want but a West Michigan Bloody Mary should at least have a pickled asparagus garnish!

Retro Jello (Shot) Salad Molds

Ingredients

1 package Jello powder

1 cup boiling water

1/2 cup cold water

1/2 cup vodka or liquor of choice

Directions:

Mix the Jello powder with the boiling water until it is fully dissolved. Mix in the vodka (or other liquor) and cold water into your hot mixture. Pour into shot glasses or mini bunt cake pans or cupcake tins and refrigerate for about three hours. (If using multiple colors for your shooters, make sure that each layer of Jello solidifies before adding the next color). You can use regular Jell-O shot cups or glasses, or get creative and use fruit to hold your shots.

