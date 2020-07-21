Classic comfort food with a twist: 'Tatie Chip' Chicken Strips

Check out this fun remix on a classic comfort food!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you're looking to switch things up, look no further!

Leslie Hart-Davidson, author of the soon to be released cookbook "Food Is Love" shared her recipe remix on a classic comfort food -- fried chicken. She calls them 'tatie chip chicken strips!

Here's an excerpt from her cookbook on the recipe:

My big brother Greg was known for three things: his kindness, ripped physique, and single-mindedness when it came to restaurant orders. Over the years of dining out with him, I consistently heard “Yeah, I’ll take the chicken fingers basket.” I found a recipe using crushed potato chips as a coating to make them at home. Whenever I’m missing Greg, I whip out the strips and a big splat of ketchup.

Tatie Chip Chicken Strips

(serves 4)

1 10oz bag bbq or regular flavor potato chips, crushed

3 eggs, beaten

1 ½ lbs chicken tender strips (about 12 will fit on a large baking sheet)

Sauces for dipping

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. In a large bowl, crack the eggs and whippy dippy. Place the chips in a gallon storage bag, press out the air, and flatten them with the vengeance of the wronged. Put the eggs and chips in two different pans for the purpose of dredging and prepare a baking sheet lined with parchment or non-stick foil. Lay out a sheet of waxed paper about 2’ long on a flat counter. Place the chicken tenders close together, then cover with another piece of waxed paper. Pound the tenders to a uniform 1/4” ish thickness using a paillard mallet (thanks, Martha Stewart) or a rolling pin. With a fork, dip a piece of pounded chicken in the beaten egg, then plop in the crushed chips. Flick some chips over the top of the chicken with a fork, then press the top to adhere the chips. Place the dredged chicken piece on the lined baking sheet and repeat for the other pieces. Bake for 10-12 minutes until no longer pink in the center. Serve with dipping sauce of your choice. Cheers!

Note: if you’re feeding little ones, cut the strips in half lengthwise. You can also make nuggets by cutting each strip in fourths.

