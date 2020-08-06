Maintaining Friendships During A Pandemic

Helping Children Stay Involved During The Pandemic

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Dr. Matthew Clark told My West Michigan how important it is for children and adults to maintain their friendship during this pandemic, including the importance of friendships for children and adults.

Strong friendships are often the key to physical and mental strength and resilience.

Clark gave some tips for modeling how to stay connected with friends for our children, even when it's not easy to put yourself out there.

According to Clark, even during this time of social distance, we should take the opportunity to practice and role play making friends with our kids.

Ultimately, it is importance that we provide opportunities for children to meet, talk and play or interact with others.

Clark said this can be done by simply putting out some lawn chairs in the front yard and interacting with neighbors at a safe, six foot distance.

More from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.