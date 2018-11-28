INGREDIENTS

1 1/2 cup flour

1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa

1/4 tsp coarse salt

1/2 pound (2 sticks) unsalted butter, room temperature

1/2 cup granulated sugar

Crushed peppermint candy canes

Hudsonville Peppermint Stick Ice Cream

INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Sift flour and cocoa together in a small bowl. Add salt and set aside. In a separate bowl, mix butter on medium speed for 3-5 minutes until fluffy. Add sugar and continue to beat until very light in color. Add the flour and cocoa mixture and mix on low speed, until flour is just incorporated and dough sticks together when squeezed with fingers. Place dough on wax paper or parchment roll into a ball. Chill until slightly firm and roll out until dough is about ¼-inch thick. Cut dough into rounds with 3-inch cookie cutter. Line a cookie sheet with parchment. Set cookie dough rounds on lined baking sheets. Bake until firm, 17-20 minutes. Cool completely on wire racks While cookies are cooling, slightly soften on 48oz. Hudsonville Peppermint Stick ice cream. Once cookies are cooled place a scoop of ice cream on one cookie and top with a second cookie Roll sides of cookies in crushed peppermint candy canes. Freeze until solid – about 1 hour Serve and enjoy!

*For an easy treat, use store-bought chocolate sandwich cookies in place of homemade.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM