Getting the kids to do the chores just got easier

There's an app that helps parents assign chores to kids.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After weeks at home and not being able to hang out with friends most kids are complaining to their parents that they are bored and have nothing to do, that is when they actually stop staring at a phone, tablet, computer or TV screen.

Grand Rapids area mom Krista Tuls wasn’t about to let her kids sit around so to keep them busy she hired them!

Krista has been assigning her sons, ages 11 and 8, and her daughters, ages 14 and 10, tasks through BusyKid to complete around the house and if they do a good job, on Fridays they get paid a small amount.

The free BusyKid app gives kids the chance to practice earning a paycheck, budgeting, investing in stocks, donating, using a debit card, and shopping online on a budget.

RELATED VIDEO:

MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.