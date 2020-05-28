Cocktails in Quarantine: Fresh recipes for summer

Nate Blury, Owner of Original Tin Cup, Co. shares summer cocktail recipes.

MI Mojito Recipe

SINGLE SERVING:

10 fresh mint leaves, plus more for garnish

2 ounces (4 tablespoons) white rum

1 ounce (2 tablespoons) fresh lime juice

1.5 ounces simple syrup

club soda

PITCHER FOR A CROWD (8 SERVINGS):

80 mint leaves, plus more for garnish

2 cups white rum

1 cup fresh lime juice

1/3 cup simple syrup (or more/less to taste)

ice

club soda

Lemon Basil Martini Recipe

0.5 oz limoncello

1.5 oz lake life vodka

0.5 oz Lemon Juice

0.5 oz simple syrup

4-6 Basil Leaves

Basil sprig (for garnish)

