Cocktails in Quarantine: Fresh recipes for summer

MI Mojito Recipe
SINGLE SERVING:
- 10 fresh mint leaves, plus more for garnish
- 2 ounces (4 tablespoons) white rum
- 1 ounce (2 tablespoons) fresh lime juice
- 1.5 ounces simple syrup
- club soda
PITCHER FOR A CROWD (8 SERVINGS):
- 80 mint leaves, plus more for garnish
- 2 cups white rum
- 1 cup fresh lime juice
- 1/3 cup simple syrup (or more/less to taste)
- ice
- club soda
Lemon Basil Martini Recipe
- 0.5 oz limoncello
- 1.5 oz lake life vodka
- 0.5 oz Lemon Juice
- 0.5 oz simple syrup
- 4-6 Basil Leaves
- Basil sprig (for garnish)
