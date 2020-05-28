x
Cocktails in Quarantine: Fresh recipes for summer

Nate Blury, Owner of Original Tin Cup, Co. shares summer cocktail recipes.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's time to hit the garden and grab some fresh ingredients for Cocktails in Quarantine!

MI Mojito Recipe

SINGLE SERVING:

  • 10 fresh mint leaves, plus more for garnish
  • 2 ounces (4 tablespoons) white rum
  • 1 ounce (2 tablespoons) fresh lime juice
  • 1.5 ounces simple syrup
  • club soda

PITCHER FOR A CROWD (8 SERVINGS):

  • 80 mint leaves, plus more for garnish
  • 2 cups white rum
  • 1 cup fresh lime juice
  • 1/3 cup simple syrup (or more/less to taste)
  • ice
  • club soda

Lemon Basil Martini Recipe

  • 0.5 oz limoncello 
  • 1.5 oz lake life vodka
  • 0.5 oz Lemon Juice
  • 0.5 oz simple syrup
  • 4-6 Basil Leaves
  • Basil sprig (for garnish)

You can find more recipes like this at: 

 www.OriginalTinCup.com 

IG/Twitter @originaltincup 

FB originaltincupcompany

Viewers can checkout using code WZZM13 for an exclusive discount on our site. 

