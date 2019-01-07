WHITEHALL, Mich. — Summer is here and thriving and for many, that means finding the perfect vacation experience. In Whitehall, Mich. there is a bed-and-breakfast experience unlike any other.

Stay-A-Float's 33-foot houseboat allows families, couples and small groups to create both a relaxing and adventure-filled, lifelong memory-making good times.

The houseboat has accommodations for 6 to 8 people, with a kitchen, bathroom, TV with DVD player, complete with a sundeck and slip.

The houseboat rental is located on almost 2600 acres (7 miles x 1 mile) of White Lake in Whitehall, within walking distance to optional activities in the downtown area.

