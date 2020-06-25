Comfort Food Makeovers From A Wellness Chef

Baking Made Healthier

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — With COVID-19 keeping us at home more and shopping less, home chefs need to get creative while cooking tasty, healthy meals for their entire family. Chef and author Mee McCormick is an expert: she healed herself of Crohn's disease, gut issues, and other immune system challenges with whole food recipes when doctors couldn't help her.

The mom, rancher and restaurateur shared her tips for "quarantine cuisine" when you're hankering for variety in your meals but you’re short on ingredients and inspiration.

My Pinewood Kitchen: A Southern Culinary Cure offers more than 100 gluten-free, whole foods recipes that can be customized for Keto, Paleo, or vegans, making it a truly "all-inclusive" eating plan for the entire family. From smoothies, soups and salads, to dinners and desserts, every recipe is gluten-free and gut-friendly.



Chocolate Chia Seed Pudding Vegan & Gluten-Free

INGREDIENTS

2 tbsp cacao powder, or cocoa powder

2 tbsp maple syrup or honey

1 tsp pure vanilla extract

1 cup dairy-free milk (I love oat or coconut milk)

¼ cup chia seeds

Garnish

Raspberries or strawberries

INSTRUCTIONS

In a medium-size bowl, add the cacao powder, maple syrup, vanilla extract, dairy-free milk, and chia seeds. Whisk together until all ingredients are combined.

Leave the mixture in the bowl for 10 minutes, without stirring, for the chia seeds to gel. Then, whisk again making sure there are no chia clumps.

Cover the bowl and place it in the refrigerator overnight, or a minimum of 4 hours.

Remove the chocolate chia seed pudding from the fridge and stir together with a spoon. Serve into small dessert-sized glasses. Top with your favorite fruit, chocolate shavings, or other garnishes.

