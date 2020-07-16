Quarantine crafts with Katie: Farmhouse chic

Chalkboard picture frame
Supplies:
- Picture Frame (I used an 8X10 I already had)
- Chalkboard Paint
- Paint Brush
- Chalk
Instructions:
- Remove the glass from the frame.
- Paint the glass with two layers of chalkboard paint.
- Once dry, insert glass back into frame.
- "Season" the board by rubbing chalk into it first, to give it a used look.
- Write your message to your family!
Tips:
- You can also paint the frame itself in a matte color to complete the farmhouse look
- Don't worry about uneven painting and streaks. Seasoning the board with chalk will cover it up.
- Try painting larger frames for a big display, or even small frames to use as table markers, labels for food at a party, or lettering for a display.
Flower holder
Supplies:
- Toilet paper rolls, paper towel rolls, or any cardboard
- Paint
- Paint Brushes
- Glue (I prefer hot glue)
- Flowers
- Embellishments (optional)
Instructions:
- Decide how many rolls you would like to use.
- Cut rolls to different heights to add dimension.
- Paint rolls in any color. I chose gray, black and white to go with my current home theme.
- Once dry, glue the rolls together along the sides.
- Insert flowers or other decorations
Tips:
- Change it up and print off photos, then glue those around the rolls like a wallpaper.
- You can also attach your rolls to a platform such as a cardboard square or a wooden block.
- You can roll pieces of cardboard into rolls and glue them instead.
- Also consider using wrapping paper rolls, cans or cups.
