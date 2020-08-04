GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Add a pop of spring to your home decor this Easter, without having to spend a fortune. There are even small touches you can make with items you already own!

Easter Display Basket

Supplies:

Instructions:

Place floral foam inside basket

Stick flowers and sign (optional) into foam

Cover with fake grass or other filler

Add decorative eggs

Optional: attach bow made from ribbon to the front of the basket. I used a pipe cleaner to easily tie it on.

Tips:

Use your imagination when creating baskets! Choose colors that coordinate, or use all of the spring floral options! There is no right or wrong way to make a basket. You can even put small gifts or candy inside the basket too.

If you have a deep basket, you can fill the bottom with old plastic bags from your shopping trip first. then cover everything with the fake grass. This will take up space without using a lot of your materials.

Candy containers

Supplies:

Plastic containers with lids

Ceramic Easter shapes, or toys as toppers.

Paint in various colors

Paint brushes

Glue

Candy or other filler

Instructions:

Paint the lids of each container a different color

Paint each corresponding topper

Glue topper onto lid

Fill with candy

Tips:

You can use this method for other ideas and holidays! Foam toys, small cars, even fake fruit can be painted to match lids. Other ideas include seashells for a beach theme, or different athletic balls for a birthday party.

Colorful candy jars made from dollar store items

