GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Add a pop of spring to your home decor this Easter, without having to spend a fortune. There are even small touches you can make with items you already own!
Easter Display Basket
Supplies:
- Basket
- Fake grass or other filler
- Plastic colored eggs
- Plastic flowers
- Floral foam
- Decorative sign (optional)
- Decorative ribbon (optional)
Instructions:
- Place floral foam inside basket
- Stick flowers and sign (optional) into foam
- Cover with fake grass or other filler
- Add decorative eggs
- Optional: attach bow made from ribbon to the front of the basket. I used a pipe cleaner to easily tie it on.
Tips:
Use your imagination when creating baskets! Choose colors that coordinate, or use all of the spring floral options! There is no right or wrong way to make a basket. You can even put small gifts or candy inside the basket too.
If you have a deep basket, you can fill the bottom with old plastic bags from your shopping trip first. then cover everything with the fake grass. This will take up space without using a lot of your materials.
Candy containers
Supplies:
- Plastic containers with lids
- Ceramic Easter shapes, or toys as toppers.
- Paint in various colors
- Paint brushes
- Glue
- Candy or other filler
Instructions:
- Paint the lids of each container a different color
- Paint each corresponding topper
- Glue topper onto lid
- Fill with candy
Tips:
You can use this method for other ideas and holidays! Foam toys, small cars, even fake fruit can be painted to match lids. Other ideas include seashells for a beach theme, or different athletic balls for a birthday party.
