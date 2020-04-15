GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — When most people hear the word "wreath" they think holidays. Your door doesn't have to be bare the other seasons of the year!

Creating a personalized wreath can be a fun and inexpensive project.

Bath sponge wreath

Supplies:

Directions:

Cut open your metal wreath or foam ring so the circle is no longer fully attached.

Pull back the edges of one bath sponge until you see the string holding it together.

Cut the string off so the sponge comes apart.

Gather the pieces of sponge by opening the center and stringing it onto your arm, like you would a pair of pantyhose or a long sock.

Thread the piece of sponge onto the wreath.

Continue this process until your entire wreath is filled.

Seal the wreath circle back together with some glue.

Add decorations like flowers.

Tips:

You can mix and match colors and patterns to go around your wreath. Consider using red, white and blue for a 4th of July inspired wreath!

You can decorate your wreath with whatever materials you want. You don't have to use flowers. Think outside the box!

Wreath made of bath sponges on wire rim.

Doug Grevious

Pool noodle wreath

Supplies:

Directions:

Trim stems off of flowers, leaving a short part of the wire on the end (about 1 inch or less)

Poke the flowers through the foam of the noodle into your desired pattern

Tips:

If you want to attach other items to your wreath that do not have wire stems, you can glue the items on.

Caution: hot glue will melt the foam. You will need to wrap the noodle in masking tape and then hot glue items on the tape instead.

Floral wreath created with a pool noodle base

Doug Grevious

Hat wreath

Supplies:

Directions:

Remove flowers from their stems. You can pull the plastic flower off the top instead of cutting it off.

Glue the flowers onto the hat in your desired arrangement

Add fun flares like a painted wooden sign.

Tips:

You can get creative with the extra decorations on your hat. Use a pair of children's sunglasses for a summer vibe, or plastic fruit for a more traditional look.

Doug Grevious

